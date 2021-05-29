by J. Ryan Stradal
Not many people, I imagine, go to a library to develop their speaking skills, let alone learn how to address a crowd. As a kid growing up in Hastings, Minn., I was fortunate to have a wonderful, attentive, and creative librarian — Pat Schultz — right there in Tilden Elementary. She was the kind of adult that children needed, the kind capable of solving multiple problems at once. I already loved escaping into books, and knew what I loved — dinosaurs — so she was of only moderate assistance there. It was why I was sought refuge in books that was an issue.
During my first couple years of elementary school, I had a severe stuttering problem, and as if this wasn’t already a barrier to friendship, I was besieged by older kids who bullied me on my walk home. Outside of the protection of school, the library, and home, I learned early on that my imagination could be a portable safe haven. Even when malicious kids in Metallica T-shirts weren’t torturing me and mocking my stuttering, I often had my head in the clouds. All of my time during recess was spent alone on the swing set, in a closed arc of quiet, dreaming of extinct beasts and magical places.
Both Pat Schultz and my second-grade teacher Gretchen Colwell took notice of my imagination and decided that I could use some kind of project to give it focus. When they offered me time and space to do an extra-curricular project about dinosaurs, I leapt at the chance. Over the following weeks, at a long table in the library, I constructed a detailed map of the dinosaurs of North America, illustrating where each selected dinosaur lived, and when. Pat Schultz helped me keep track of my reference materials and procured the necessary paper, pens, and markers. For once, my aimless thoughts had a focus, and for the first time, I felt what it was like to thrive.
When I completed the map, Pat and Gretchen took it another step and suggested I present it to my second grade class as a lecture. This sounded nerve-wracking, but with a lot of practice, and continued help from my speech therapist at school, I gave it a shot, knowing that if I got tongue-tied or messed it up, my second grade classroom would be a safe enough space to crash.
To my surprise, it went well. In fact, it went well enough that Pat and Gretchen encouraged me to do it again in the auditorium, for the entire elementary school. I don’t remember much about it beyond standing under those lights, unable to see more than a few rows into the audience. I heard people roaring with laughter – and with me, not at me. I couldn’t believe it. Was I doing this? I couldn’t see their faces, but I could spot the outlines of Gretchen and Pat in the crowd as I spoke, a home base I could return to. After the presentation, I went outside to the swing set, as usual, and this time a huge crowd followed me, kids I’d barely spoken to, asking me to repeat sections of my talk, asking me to keep going.
I’d go on to present this lecture a third time, at the high school. The town newspaper was there, and reported that my lecture was “interesting and amusing.” That was a lot back then; it wasn’t often that a grade school student was featured in the paper for something other than athletics. It earned me a measure of recognition, and respect, but most importantly, self-respect. It also was my final booking on the limited Hastings lecture circuit, but two things remained. The nickname “dinosaur boy” now followed me all the way to high school, and unlike the slurs from the heavy metal crowd, was spoken with amusement, if not kindness. The second thing that stuck with me was the confidence Pat and Gretchen had in me. As a lifelong stutterer, I never expected to enter the elementary school library to do a project and emerge, months later, as a confident public speaker.
Now, as a touring bestselling novelist, I’ve done over 200 live events in five years, both in promotion of my books and as part of the Penguin/Random House Speakers Bureau. Whatever ability and ease I have as a speaker began in the Tilden library with Pat Schultz. In 2019, I was fortunate enough to do an event at a Barnes & Noble store in Minnesota where Pat attended. I hope she wasn’t embarrassed when I did a shout out to her to the audience. But I was there because of her; a concerned adult who did a little extra to help a child, a librarian who made a difference. May we all be so lucky to have known one.
J. Ryan Stradal grew up in the Midwest, in the southern Minnesota town of Hastings. His second novel, “The Lager Queen of Minnesota,” became a national bestseller its first week of release and was named one of the best books of the year. In 2019, he did a 61-stop book tour that took him to bookstores, libraries, and breweries in 15 states. The TV rights for Lager Queen are presently being negotiated. He has often worked in television, story editing or in production of shows which have included Deadliest Catch, Ice Road Truckers and Storage Wars. J. He now lives and works in Los Angeles County California.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
