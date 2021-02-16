by Dr. Artika Tyner
The first time I traveled the world was through books. I visited the Ashanti Kingdom, walked along the Great Wall and enjoyed the beautiful beaches of Montego Bay.
This was an amazing adventure for a young girl especially since my daily life did not expand beyond the mile radius of my Rondo neighborhood. Reading unleashed the power of my imagination while helping me to see the beauty of the world and connecting with my cultural heritage.
This experience began at my local St. Paul Public Library. I could not wait for my weekly visit. I filled my tote bags with as many books that would fit from “The Baby-Sitters Club” to the latest craft book. Summer months were my favorite. I could also visit the bookmobile in addition to my weekly library visits. This meant double the reading fun.
Later in my life, I traveled to all of the places that I imagined in addition to countless others. The books I read early on connected me with diverse cultures, languages and experiences. I also explored career paths. I read about being a doctor, pilot, astronaut and world diplomat. This inspired me as a first-generation student to attend college and achieve my dream of becoming a lawyer.
My love for books also motivated me to become an author. I have written several leadership books and many children’s books.
Each day, I share the gift that my local library gave me. I inspire children to discover a love of reading. My goal is to open up those windows of infinite possibilities for them — to see the world, their future careers, and discover the leader within.
This is an opportunity to turn the education data around. What happens when instead of one in four children not being able to read at grade, every child is reading at grade level at fourth-grade. What type of communities will we create? What type of society will we create? The possibilities will be endless.
Next, it is critically important to not just promote literacy alone but also to promote diversity in books. We see America evolving into a rich multicultural landscape; we would be remiss not to focus on a challenge that is right in front of us.
We need diverse books. You are more likely to find a book with a black bear or a black dog on the cover than seeing a black girl or black boy. It is important to create both mirrors and windows for children. Mirrors where young people of color can see a reflection of themselves in the books that they read because we know representation matters. This will spark more interest in reading and ignite a passion for learning. Through diverse books, we also create windows for all children to see each other more clearly, embrace their cultural differences, and help to build cultural bridges.
I joined with other passionate community members to create a nonprofit, Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute, that focuses on promoting literacy and diversity in books. Our first project was called the Leaders are Readers campaign. We donated 1,000 copies of our children’s book, “Justice Makes a Difference,” to schools and community groups with the goal in mind of reminding our youth that they are never too young to make a difference. Through the transformative power of books, we are helping to train children to become the leaders of today, tomorrow, and the future.
My leadership journey began in my local library.
Dr. Artika R. Tyner is a passionate educator, an award-winning author, a civil rights attorney, a sought-after speaker, and an advocate for justice who is committed to helping children discover their leadership potential and serve as change agents in the global community. She is the founder/CEO of the Planting People Growing Justice LLC.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
