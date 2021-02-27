My love for libraries started in elementary school. The library was a magical place for me. Walls filled from floor to ceiling with books, and each one had a story where the author transported readers to other places, gave them insights into other peoples’ lives, told a fictional tale that was fun to imagine.
As students, we learned the Dewey Decimal System and I was one of the volunteers who helped put books back on the shelves.
As a youth, I had more love of books than a love for reading because I was a painfully slow reader. I had to hear the characters’ voices, so I’d read and reread until I heard what I thought was the right intonation. I was not able to get through the volume of books many others did.
When I started college and got a list of required books, I knew I had to at least double my reading speed. I taught myself to identify characters’ voices from the start to avoid rereading as much as possible. That opened a new world for me.
I loved studying at the University of Minnesota Library and visiting the Hennepin County Library to access their massive collections for research when I was a student at the U of M Minneapolis campus.
When my children were young, after I tucked them in bed for the night, I spent the next hours reading, mostly fiction. It was my primary form of entertainment and I read four to five books a week. Thank goodness for our local library in Buffalo!
Working on my first few Winnebago County Mysteries, I spent a good deal of time at the library, poring through books on a range of subjects for my research. I enjoyed sitting at a table, reading through books and taking notes, and being part of the community of others who were also there reading.
I belong to the Twin Cities Sisters in Crime, an organization for both writers and readers in the mystery genre. We do author panels on a range of subjects at libraries around Minnesota and into Wisconsin.
I have also spoken about my author life and books at libraries in both states. In fact, I was a bit surprised when I counted them: I visited over 60 libraries in the last 11 years. From Lake City to Grand Marais, from Hendricks to Henderson, from St. Charles to Little Falls, from Blaine to Apple Valley, from Lake Elmo to Isle, as examples, in no particular order of importance.
It’s a joy to visit the wide variety of libraries. They may be different from one another in appearance and set up, but they share the same basic purposes.
They provide free educational materials, available to everyone in the community. They offer free Internet services, an important aid for those who don’t have access at home. They serve as a community gathering place. They offer a variety of programs for children and adults, to teach and to entertain. They have shelves full of educational non-fiction, and fiction books of all genres. There are helpful staff to assist patrons in many ways that include job searches and tips to access information, both in digital and print formats.
The resources and community connectiveness at libraries are phenomenal. Each library is unique, and I love them all.
Christine Husom is a national best-selling author from Minnesota and served with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office. She pens the Winnebago County Mysteries, and the Snow Globe Shop Mysteries, where bad guys demonstrate not everyone is “Minnesota Nice.” She is a member of Sisters in Crime and Mystery Writers of America.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
