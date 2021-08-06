In the 1960s, Proctor had one stoplight and a single grocery store. Main Street faced a tall iron fence surrounding railyards, roundhouse and a spaghetti-works of intertwining rails.
No passenger trains departed Proctor — people seldom left. I rarely left myself until I discovered the way out between the covers of books. Each volume borrowed was a passport to elsewhere, an introduction to the people of other latitudes and cultures; of times and distant eras on either side of the present.
The Proctor Library was a single room in our village hall. Several years ago, I revisited the empty room just before the building was to be turned into apartments. I was stunned to realize that the library was no larger than an average bedroom — how could it be the same place? The room I remembered was so much bigger. Perhaps it seemed so because it held so much — so many windows to places beyond Proctor, so many stories. So much knowing.
I have visited hundreds of libraries as a writer, reader and as a traveler — wherever I land, I check out the local library. What I’ve noticed is that libraries have increasingly evolved to serve their communities: providing shelter for the homeless; support for new citizens; programs for children and youth; access to technology; support for elderly; resources for the marginalized among us, etc. etc.
In addition to learning the Dewey Decimal system, the incoming generation of librarians are trained in how to administer NARCAN. That alone speaks volumes of how broken and lacking the infrastructure of our social support system is.
Still, our libraries embody the spirit of generosity, and perhaps we’d all do well to follow their lead. Whether a vast edifice or tiny room, libraries are open to the tired, the poor and huddled masses — the sort of unconditional benevolence poet Emma Lazarus perhaps envisioned when writing those lines.
Yet, across the country, library hours and staffs have been cut. Some in power would rather spend our tax dollars on military might; tax breaks for the wealthy; even walls to keep out those immigrants for whom Lady Liberty symbolizes welcome. Americans’ memories are short — those of us who are not Native American are descended from immigrants.
In a time rife with conspiracy theories, misinformation and lies maligning our democratic process, it’s become hyper-evident that while legions have politicized the word “freedom,” true freedom is only attained through the clarity of truth and the knowledge of facts.
We are currently living a tumultuous history, one future generations will hopefully study. As American history is written to date, it leaves much out, literally white-washed. My hope is that going forward, libraries will flourish, and that when more accurate and inclusive histories of this nation are eventually corrected and published, we’ll have libraries in which to find them, even if that library is a single room in a village hall.
Sarah is the author of internationally acclaimed and award-winning novels “Laurentian Divide” and “Vacationland,” the first two volumes in her Northern trilogy. Her earlier novels, “These Granite Islands” and “The Ice Chorus,” left their marks on readers around the world, having been translated into eleven languages - most recently into Czech. Visit her web site for reviews and info. Sarah writes and lives in Minnesota with her husband, Jon.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
