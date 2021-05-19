by Rick Shefchik
I was watching the remarkable Ken Burns documentary “Baseball” the other night on the MLB channel, and I was reminded of how important the Duluth Public Library was to me as a kid.
The particular episode focused on Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in the big leagues. I knew his story by heart.
I was just 4 years old when Robinson played his final ballgame in 1956, and I had no idea who he was at the time, but a year later, when the Milwaukee Braves won the National League pennant and World Series, I began to pay attention to baseball, and learned the names of the players I heard on the radio: Aaron, Spahn, Burdette, Mathews, Adcock, Crandall, Logan, Covington, etc. By 1961, when the Washington Senators moved to Minnesota and became the Twins, I was obsessed with baseball.
It was around that time that I discovered the local library had a sports section, including a wonderful series of biographical books on baseball players. I think the first one I read was “The Hank Aaron Story,” because he was my favorite player, but that book quickly led me to all the other biographies in the series, all similarly titled: “The Yogi Berra Story,” “The Mickey Mantle Story,” “The Roy Campanella Story,” etc. Eventually I checked out “The Jackie Robinson Story,” and my real education about baseball, commerce, courage and race relations in America began.
I was already a habitual library visitor. My mother would bring me, my older brother and younger sister to the nearest branch library once a week, from the time I was able to read, and I would never leave without the maximum of five books. In a week’s time I would read them all and be ready for five more when we returned.
At first the books I read were mostly adventure stories, but I branched into Greek Mythology — not much of a stretch, considering the heroic nature of many of those tales — and U.S. historical figures like Kit Carson, Wild Bill Hickock and Buffalo Bill.
But my interest in reading about heroes fully flowered when I got the baseball bug. I read everything I could get my hands on about the game, and became so well-versed, mostly through reading library books, that I wrote a detailed report on the history of baseball when I was in the fifth-grade. By then, Jackie Robinson had been retired for most of my life, but African-American ballplayers were the biggest stars of the game, and I was well aware that never would have been the case without the bravery and ability of Jackie Robinson.
I was proud of that report, and it presaged my career. I spent nearly 30 years in daily journalism before leaving to write books. One of my novels, “Green Monster,” focused on the Boston Red Sox, a team I came to love while I attended college in New England. I’ve written and researched several books on golf history and on music history, two of my other passions.
It was at the Duluth Public Library 60 years ago that I discovered that reading, research and writing were not onerous tasks, but intellectual playgrounds where current passions could be exercised to the fullest, and new passions were waiting to be discovered.
Rick Shefchik was born and raised in Duluth. He is the author of four novels and two works of non-fiction. His most recent book is “Everybody’s Heard About the Bird: The True Story of 1960s Rock ‘n’ Roll in Minnesota,” which became Amazon’s most popular new work of musical history upon its publication. Rick lives in Stillwater with his wife, Barbara. They have two children. His primary hobbies are golf and playing the guitar, at which he’s equally adequate, but some distance from accomplished.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
