by Rhonda Fochs
I was hooked! From the very first time I stepped into a library, my life changed. Seeing rows upon rows of bookcases filled with shelves and shelves of books — it was magical. I wanted to read each and every one of those books. Then the librarian handed me my very own library card and said I could borrow books anytime I wanted. It was then and there that I became a lifelong reader and a fan of libraries. To this day I still have that original library card!
Fast forward many, many years. I had been out of high school for 15 years or so, and I decided to pursue my dreams of becoming a teacher. I enrolled in a distance learning program through Bemidji State University. Distance was the key word. All assignments were sent and returned by US Mail. There was no WiFi or Internet back in those long ago times. When it came time for tests, the University mailed the tests to the library, and the librarian administered and proctored the tests. Libraries made my dream of becoming a college graduate and teacher possible.
When I became interested in family history and genealogy, I was able to order in microfilmed census records and more, and libraries helped me fill in the story of my history.
I’ve always been fascinated by the history of lost or long ago places and communities. My grandparents homesteaded in eastern Montana in a place called Purewater, now long gone. My aunt in Wisconsin once owned the property upon which an old logging town, Emerson, once sat. I dreamed of writing a book to tell the stories of those places.
When I began the process of researching and writing the book, libraries helped make it happen. Through the interlibrary loan program, I was able to order in resource materials from far and wide and have them come right to my local library and thus my door. Those resources proved invaluable. Guest speakers, presentations and visiting authors expanded my knowledge, showing me the possibilities. With that help, I wrote four books in the “Minnesota’s Lost Towns” series. Libraries helped make me an author.
After my books were published, again it was the libraries that allowed me the opportunity to share my books with the community. I worked with the Kitchigami Library system and visited libraries from Walker, Bemidji, Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Longville, Brainerd and more. Every library and every staff person was so welcoming and each library was such a hub for their community. It truly made me realize just how much libraries do and what they mean to the community members. They are indeed a treasure.
Today, along with rows and rows of bookcases filled with shelves and shelves of books, libraries offer movies, computer use, WiFi internet, guest speakers, children’s story time and activities, craft programs for all ages, workshops and more. Some libraries offer board games, book club kits, life jackets and fishing poles. It’s a great place to meet friends or to stop by and read a book away from the hustle and bustle of the world.
Indeed, libraries are still magical places. As for me, I’m retired now and am still working my way through reading each and every one of those books.
Rhonda Fochs grew up in Delano, Minn., and is a retired history teacher. She always had a connection to lost towns and is the author of “Minnesota’s Lost Towns Series,” which focuses on “used-to-be” places in the Northland and are filled with then and now photos and amusing tales and anecdotes.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
