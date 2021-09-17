by Marcie Rendon
Books are open doors to the world. As a child growing up in northern Minnesota, I would search my grade school library shelves for any books that showed Native Americans. I never found one.
I searched for books that told good stories about exotic places and people. The picture books never held my attention. And neither did the stories aimed at my grade level.
It was the arrival of the Bookmobile in the school parking lot that brought the world to me. It was a white and blue van-like bus. You entered the door upfront where the driver sat and there was an open aisle down the middle. On either side of the bus were shelves — top to bottom — filled with books.
Children’s storybooks. Children’s picture books. How-to books. Gardening books. A whole row of Zane Grey westerns and another of Harlequin Romance novels. Best sellers. Cookbooks. A book about Cochise. Another about Geronimo. New York Best Sellers. New releases. Classics. Mystery books. Poetry. Plays.
The librarian, who sat at the back of the bus, was happy to help me find books. Initially, she tried to steer to me Nancy Drew and the likes. I wanted the grownup books. I read biographies of famous people. I read the complete works of Shakespeare the summer of eighth-grade while driving grain truck.
When one has never been farther than a 70-mile radius of where one has lived, old England and its language was enchanting. Geronimo fighting against the U.S. filled me with pride.
There was another book, at a lower grade level, whose title I have never remembered, but it was about a Navajo boy who ran a lot. In that book were black line drawings of him and a round, wood hogan.
In high school I read Malcolm X, poems by Sylvia Plath and E.E. Cummings.
On the Bookmobile shelves there were whole worlds beyond wheat and potato fields, pine trees, and 10,000 lakes. I remember reading a play by Tennessee Williams where the Tennessee Valley Authority was mentioned. I don’t remember the name of the play but that story led me to books about the TVA and the act of Congress to create flood control and electricity in Tennessee. Which led me read stories about the WPA — Works Progress Administration — which was a New Deal program created to provide jobs around the country. Some of those work projects were building roads and planting trees in northern Minnesota. Years later my grandpa would tell me about working on WPA projects.
Books also took me to the Orient. Books about Genghis Khan. Books about Mao and the Chinese Revolution. About yogis in India who sat in caves and meditated for years. Yogis who practiced yoga. These stories led to borrowing books to learn meditation and yoga postures. Things I still practice to this day.
All these worlds were explored while sitting in a grain truck; or with a book hidden behind a textbook — my mind escaping northern Minnesota while a teacher droned on about math or biology or how to diagram a sentence.
The librarian, once she realized my thirst for different places, and my ability to not only read beyond my grade level, but to read at a rapid pace, would let me take out a ‘few more books’ than what would normally be allowed and she would always have one or two new recommendations for me each trip.
My arms full, stacked from elbow bend to shoulder, I would exit the back door of the Bookmobile. I remember the creak each metal step made as I exited, the world in my arms.
Marcie Rendon was selected for the McKnight Foundation’s 2020 Distinguished Artist Award — a $50,000 award created to honor a Minnesota artist who has made significant contributions to the state’s cultural life. Rendon, an enrolled member of the White Earth Nation, is a writer whose poems, plays, children’s books and novels explore the resilience and brilliance of Native peoples. She is the author of the Cash Blackbear mystery series set in the Minnesota Red River Valley.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
