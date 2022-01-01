During my elementary school years growing up in a working-class neighborhood in a Midwestern city, I experienced no small feelings of alienation and confusion after being tested, taken aside and informed that moving forward I would carry the title of “gifted.” There was little explanation of what this designation was supposed to mean, except that I was to take it as a good thing, but instead I felt set apart from my peers, and wordlessly craving a sense of ordinariness that I wouldn’t enjoy until well into middle age.
But there was the local library. It was small, architecturally unimpressive even at an age when my stature made the downtown department store seem monumental and labyrinthine. But I liked this smallness, as well as the posters on the wall featuring animals and faraway places, and the busy aisles of a single-room, multi-genre micro-paradise.
I read all the time, and when I wasn’t, I was writing — mostly comic books, which I would illustrate with slapdash figures but labor over their dialogue.
The children’s section had ample representatives from the canon: Seuss, Keats (Ezra Jack), Encyclopedia Brown, Charles Schulz. I glided past the concept of “reading level” and set about blowing through every single piece of literature that remotely interested me. I knew the young people’s shelves like the main streets and back alleys of my neighborhood, taking comfort in the synesthesia of the colored spines and their crackly plastic covers, the smell of aging paper, the hush over the room as though we were a chapel of knowledge and imagination.
Pretty soon I started punching over my weight. I crossed the border into the adult sections and found no barbed wire blocking in my way, no alarms and sentries ushering me back to the provinces of the young.
I realized that the world was a much bigger, more complicated and more difficult to understand proposition than I had even imagined. What a relief. It was like one of those dreams in which you find a hidden room in your house, full of treasures and oddities, an unfolding new reality that had been living beneath ordinary surfaces all the time.
I was a familiar fixture at the check-out desk, where a couple of times a week I would return the stack of books selected from the previous session, then show up with a fresh bundle to take home. I was diligent about due dates and care for the books I borrowed, so even at about 6 or 7 I liked to believe that I was in the upper echelon of trusted patrons.
I took home art books. A world atlas. A book about the solar system that I renewed several times. A physically weighty tie-in to a BBC series called “The Ascent of Man” that was entirely baffling. Novels full of words I had to look up in the battered dictionary at home, puzzling out the threads of the sentences they formed, the advanced sentiments they expressed.
I was utterly promiscuous in my reading, understanding no boundaries, respecting no divisions, a diminutive, glasses-wearing, and rather sad young man finding glimmers of meaning amid all the information, treasuring those elusive wisps of connection.
So, in a sense it was a chapel, the place where my spirit connected with an order higher than myself. It was a sanctuary and a refuge, where the new books were always arriving and the world into unforeseen dimensions all the time. I was racing against the universe.
Quinton Skinner is a writer and editor based in the Twin Cities. His novels include “Amnesia Nights,” “14 Degrees Below Zero” and “Odd One Out.” He is also the author of the nonfiction book “Do I Look Like a Daddy To You,” a survival guide for first time fathers.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
