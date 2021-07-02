During the summer, especially on rainy days when we couldn’t swim in the lake or play at the park, my brother, sister and I piled into the station wagon. Our mother drove us downtown to the Winona Public Library where we walked up the stairs between two marble columns, past the tall doors, into the entrance of the white, domed building. We rushed, but didn’t run, downstairs to the children’s section.
As a child, I sorted through shelves and shelves of picture books, looking for stories that captured my imagination. I left with as many books as I could carry.
Each night my father read a few of the books aloud, including “In the Night Kitchen” by Maurice Sendak. In the story, Mickey floats out of bed, falls out of his clothes and travels into the night kitchen. Much to the bakers’ surprise, Mickey lands in the batter for their morning cake. I loved the pages where Mickey constructs an airplane out of dough and flies off to deliver milk to the bakers. My family found the scene where Mickey dives into the building-sized milk bottle so hilarious, my mother called the milk in our fridge “Mickey Milk” forevermore.
When I advanced to early readers, a kind librarian helped me search the shelves for stories about monsters, friendship, witches and animals. While reading those books, I learned I loved poetry from Dr. Seuss’s “Fox in Sox” and Marc Brown’s “The Witches Four,” who wore “spectacles on their nose” and “danced on forty toes.”
By second-grade those stories inspired me to write rhyming poems about everything from snow to a “mouse who wore a blouse.”
In fourth-grade my class read “Becoming a Person” that showed silhouettes of a man and woman, but not their body parts. I didn’t understand the human body and became very curious about how it functioned. Thankfully, the Winona Public Library had volumes of resources.
After quietly asking some questions, a discreet librarian led me to the B section in juvenile fiction.
From reading the book “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” by Judy Blume, I learned about meaningful friendships, how to ask important questions, and what it’s like to want to fit in. I also received answers to some of my pressing questions when Margaret and her classmates watched the film “What Every Girl Should Know” that featured “menstroo-ation” (according to the film’s narrator). Afterwards, I constantly thought I had my period.
When my stomach ached, I asked my mother, “Do I have it?”
When my back ached, I asked my mother, “Do I have it?”
All false alarms for the next two years.
As a teen, when I read Judy Blume’s Forever, I asked my mother, “What is a pennis?” (mis-pronouncing the body part).
My mother yelled, “Trisha! Which book did you get from the library?”
After I answered, she allowed me to finish the book, most likely because she knew what I had already discovered: Judy Blume taught me more than the texts I had read in school.
I owe part of my love of reading to my mother who encouraged and allowed me to read whatever I wanted. She also modeled the joy of reading as she sat in her rocking chair each night absorbed in a book, many of which were checked out from the library.
But I also owe so much of my reading foundation to the Winona Public Library, where knowledgeable librarians helped me navigate the free access to books that allowed me to imagine, explore, laugh and discover much needed truths. As a children’s book author, I draw upon those truths.
In “The Itty-Bitty Witch” I wrote about a witch who writes poetry and wants to win a Broom dash to prove that even though she’s small, she fits in. “Punk Skunks” is a picture book about two friends who play music until they clash.
I hope children who hear or read my stories feel the curiosity and excitement that propelled me to rush, not run, to the children’s section of the public library.
Trisha has written over 30 books for children. She received her MFA in creative writing from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Trisha lives in Minneapolis, with her husband Stephen Shaskan, who illustrated “Punk Skunks,” the picture book Trisha wrote. Trisha and Stephen enjoy the company of their cat Eartha, and their dog, Bea.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
