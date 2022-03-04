by Gary Harbo
I grew up in the very small town of Lynd in southwestern Minnesota. The town had a population of less than 200 people with only a school, post office, small grocery store and a bar/supper club. Unfortunately, we did not have a library within 8 miles to utilize.
We were a poor family with four kids and two full-time working parents who didn’t have the time to get us to the big city of Marshall where we could have had the exciting opportunity to enjoy their library.
Growing up in the 1960s and early 1970s was a different time. You had to entertain yourself because TV only had three channels and that is only if you could get them on your little antenna sitting on the roof of your house. Often times my dad had to climb up on the roof and move the direction of the antenna in order to get a clearer reception of a Sunday afternoon Vikings game with the Purple People Eaters and company.
We had bicycles that were our prized possession because with these we could go anywhere in town to find another bored individual in which we could engage our imaginations to create a game of something to kill the time.
As much as I loved playing baseball, basketball and football with the local kids of all ages, looking for something to break up the hot summer days, I was even more intoxicated with the love of reading books. This was due to my love of adventure and the beauty of nature.
With a book in your hands you could leave the limitations of your small-town location and travel to anywhere in the world to experience the wonder of the mountains calling you to climb or the thunder of waterfalls that roar in the forests. Your only limitation was your imagination and I was blessed with an abundant one.
Unfortunately, the Marshall Library was not available to me; however, in Tracy, my grandmother Marie had the next best thing. We visited my Dad’s mom and dad, who lived 30 minutes away, once every other week or so, and I could not wait to jump in the car for the experience. She had a gold mine of books on her bookshelves and my favorite ones were the rows of Louis L’Amour and Zane Grey western adventures. They were everything that a young man yearning for action, danger, adventure and romance could ever desire. These were western stories with rugged characters that lived and explored the wild Rocky Mountains. It was in another time and era, but one in which I quickly fell in love with. Anything was possible if you had enough courage and ability to do hard work to make it happen. I learned much from these stories and they greatly fed my imagination.
The only drawback to this treasure trove of reading resources was that I could only check out one book at a time and had to return it before I could leap into another.
I loved my grandma and her book collection. She and my grandpa were dirt poor and did not even have an indoor toilet until my high school years, but they were rich beyond measure in my mind. They gave me something that I desperately loved. I can’t imagine growing up in the world we have today and having access to the tremendous wealth of books and resources that are in our current libraries. I think you would find it almost impossible to pry me out of one without an armful of adventures. I hope you take advantage of these opportunities as you grow up.
Gary Harbo has written and illustrated 25 children’s books over the last 25 years. His most recent books are “My New Friend” and “Bad Bart’s Revenge.” Gary’s motto is “Where the pencil meets the paper is where your imagination comes to life.”
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
