One time years ago, wandering around Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., I strolled into the Library of Congress to see what it was like. It was huge, with dozens of research desks visible below me from my balcony vantage point. But no books in sight.
Of course there are books in the Library of Congress, but they weren’t visible from where I was standing above the main hall.
More recently, I was exploring Midtown Manhattan where it’s pretty hard to miss the fabled, and massive, New York Public Library at 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue. I ventured inside to take a look around and, once again, didn’t see any actual books in the public area I briefly visited.
What’s a library without any books? Of course they’re in those esteemed institutions somewhere, but in my experience in libraries in Duluth books were everywhere, very visible, stacks and stacks of them. You know you’re in a real library when you’re surrounded by books.
Duluth used to have a venerable old Carnegie Library in the downtown area — a huge turn-of-the-20th century structure with an actual dome and translucent floors in the stacks — if I remember correctly. It was abandoned years ago (the building now houses private offices) for a new modern public library that many jokingly say resembles the Starship Enterprise of “Star Trek” fame.
Entering it, as it also was with its predecessor, you see books — hundreds upon hundreds of books. Thousands. It’s a good feeling. They even smell good.
When I was growing up, I lived in a neighborhood somewhat distant from the public libraries (Duluth also had several branches) so my library experience was principally in school libraries. And oh, how I enjoyed visiting them and checking out books, although I don’t think I ever fully grasped the Dewey Decimal System of book classification.
The school library serving my early school years combined elementary and junior high books, so you could match your age range with appropriate reading as you moved through the grades. I was an avid reader (once I figured out HOW to read in comic books) and always had a library book checked out.
I still remember some of the titles: “A Door in the Wall” about a medieval boy who lives in a castle; “Ticktock and Jim,” about a boy and his horse who get stuck in a blizzard; “Bound for Singapore,” one of a series by author Howard Pease aimed at older kids; “Billy and the Bull” about a boy and, well, his bull. It might have been Billy and the bull got stuck in the blizzard, come to think of it. Can’t recall.
Oh, there were classics too as I got older. I revered “Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson, especially after I saw the Disney movie, and “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” by Jules Verne, with evil Captain Nemo and his submarine cruising the high seas attacking regular shipping. And who could resist Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities,” read in my teens? Not me. “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…”
Those early years of reading school library books instilled a reading habit that continues today, although as an adult I have usually purchased the books that interest me. Our home is full of them, filling floor to ceiling bookcases with tomes my wife and I have enjoyed over the years. Can’t part with them.
Libraries will do that to you, and I don’t know what will become of our books when I am gone. Maybe they could be donated to a library — as long as they keep them out in plain sight.
Jim Heffernan is retired from the Duluth News Tribune where he was employed for 42 years in a variety of positions including reporter, city editor, arts and entertainment editor, editorial writer and columnist. He is a native Duluthian, educated in Duluth schools and a graduate of UMD. His book, “Cooler Near the Lake,” was published in 2008. He can be reached at jimheffernan@jimheffernan.org and maintains a blog at www.jimheffernan.org
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
