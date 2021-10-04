by William Kent Krueger
The summer I was 12 years old, I was a Boy Scout, and that was the summer I decided to get my Reading Merit Badge. One of the requirements for the badge was that you spend some time volunteering at your local library.
I was living in a small town in Ohio in those days and went to our little library to make the arrangements with the librarian. When the time came, I showed up to do my duty.
This was long before computerized check-in and check-out. Library books still had small envelopes glued to the inside covers, which held checkout cards. I was put to work date stamping the cards of returned books. They gave me an ink pad and a date stamper, and I went to work.
For the first hour it all ka-chunk, ka-chunk, ka-chunk as I stamped the cards. Then the librarian walked my way and asked me a very librarian-esque question: “Kent,” she said, “what do you like to read?”
The honest to God truth was that I liked to read comic books. But I didn’t want to tell her that. I briefly considered lying, but there was the whole, “A Scout is trustworthy” thing going on, so I told her the truth. Without batting an eye, she said, “Have you ever read ‘The Count of Monte Cristo?’ ”
I walked out of the library with that great Dumas classic under my arm. A week later I came back and checked out “The Three Musketeers.”
When I’d read everything by Dumas that our library had, I asked her what I should read next. She turned me on to H.G. Wells and Arthur Conan Doyle and Jules Verne and Jack London and Robert Louis Stevenson, writers who created stories that were perfect for capturing a boy’s heart and a boy’s imagination.
Librarians do so much more than keep books on the shelves in the right order. In so many ways, they are important guides, especially in our youth when they point us toward those books that help us better understand ourselves and our relationship to the world. And libraries? They are nothing less than archives of our culture. They house the books that tell us who we were and where we came from, help us understand who and where we are now, and even point the way toward where we’re going and who we might become. When our libraries and librarians are gone, there goes everything we are as a people.
Libraries are a cornerstone of our democracy. I believe deeply that every community should support its local library with every resource its citizens can muster.
Minnesota authors were asked to reflect upon the importance of libraries in their life. This series is the result of that request. We encourage you to support and patronize the Walker Public Library as plans move forward with building a new library.
