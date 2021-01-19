The Line 3 project is largely on schedule and that is due to the hard work of construction teams, leadership from contractors and the diligence and expertise of construction management team.
Those were comments Barry Simonson, director of Line 3 Mainline Construction, made last Friday.
“We are about a month and a week into construction, and our team is tracking safety, environmental protection, and quality metrics as well as our schedule to make certain standards are being met or exceeded,” Simonson added.
Work kicked off on this maintenance and safety-driven replacement project after final permits were received Dec. 1. More than 4,000 men and women from the skilled trades are working on Line 3. The project is already creating family-sustaining, mostly local construction jobs, millions of dollars in local spending and additional tax revenues at a time when northern Minnesota needs it most.
Simonson noted that coronavirus testing and safety protocols are continually evolving on the project. Enbridge put in place an industry leading COVID-19 screening and testing program for all workers which includes regular, repeated COVID-19 swab testing, daily health and temperature screenings, and adherence to required on-site safety protocols like wearing masks, observing strict physical distancing, and regularly sanitizing work areas.
Work currently going on along the 340-mile route varies depending on region, from clearing trees and preparing temporary roads and work sites for safe construction, to stringing and welding pipe.
“We are going to continue to build this project in a safe and environmentally sound manner for Enbridge, and the entire state of Minnesota,” Simonson said.
Replacing the existing 1960’s era Line 3 pipeline with new pipe made of thicker steel is a $2.6 billion private investment in the state’s energy infrastructure.
