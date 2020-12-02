ST. PAUL — After six years of rigorous and thorough scientific regulatory review, the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement project received the final permit Monday, clearing the path for construction to begin.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued the storm water permit representing the final step to full regulatory approval.
“Today is nothing short of a triumph for what we’ve been fighting for all along – a predictable, fair and thorough regulatory process in the state of Minnesota,” said Doug Loon, president of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. “This is the right time with the right environmental protections for Enbridge’s $2.6 billion private investment in our state.”
Jobs for Minnesotans and its members commend Gov. Tim Walz, the dedicated MPCA, Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioners and agency professionals for fulfilling their responsibility to Minnesotans; and for approving the best option to protect communities and the environment by replacing an aging pipeline on which the state relies.
The Line 3 Replacement Project has been reviewed by multiple state and federal agencies. Enbridge has also collaborated and signed agreements with tribal governments along the right-of-way including Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Additionally, to minimize transmissions of COVID-19 during construction, Enbridge has also submitted a comprehensive COVID preparedness plan to the Minnesota Department of Health aligning with its deep commitment to protecting the health and safety of its employees, contractors and the public.
“This is fantastic news. For several years, Enbridge has worked tirelessly with state and federal agencies to make sure the new pipeline is built in a safe, reliable, and environmentally-friendly way,” said Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, incoming chair of the Senate’s new Mining and Forestry Committee.
“That effort has been reflected in the approval of permit after permit,” Eichorn continued. “Today, the MPCA gave the final green light to begin the replacement of Line 3 and I am cautiously optimistic that their decision marks the end of construction delays. I am looking forward to Enbridge finally being able to get rolling on this project that will revitalize northern Minnesota communities and provide Minnesota with more than $2 billion in total economic impact.”
The Line 3 project will bring a $2.6 billion investment in the state’s energy infrastructure and 6,500 local jobs over the course of construction. This comes at a time where unemployment rates along the corridor of the project’s route are still painfully high and average annual incomes fall well below the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area even in a normal economy. Most importantly, the project is needed to replace an aging pipeline and protect Minnesota’s environment for generations.
