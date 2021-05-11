As of the end of March 2021 Enbridge has provided $250 million in economic opportunities for tribal nations, communities, individual members, and contractors associated with the Line 3 Replacement Project.
This level of engagement is historic in scale for Minnesota energy projects and helps to advance remarkable changes in how corporations will work with tribal communities going forward.
Enbridge recently filed its Tribal Economic Opportunity and Labor Education Plan report for the first quarter of this year to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.
“I’m thankful for the positive impacts that the training and job opportunities have brought to tribal members working on the project,” said Paul Eberth, Director of U.S. Tribal Engagement for Enbridge.
Guided by the company’s Indigenous Peoples policy, Enbridge is committed to pursuing sustainable relationships with tribal nations and communities. Part of that sustainable relationship is ensuring tribal nations and their citizens benefit from Enbridge’s projects and operations, including opportunities in training, education, employment, procurement, business development, and community development.
Enbridge has been working towards a more sustainable future with tribal nations and communities here in Minnesota and beyond. This is evidenced by a $480 million (CDN) - and growing - Indigenous spend on Line 3 Replacement in Canada, where Indigenous businesses continue their work decommissioning old Line 3.
Work on replacing Line 3 in Minnesota started in December after final permits were received and is already 50 percent complete in the state. Replacement of the 1960’s era pipeline is already done and in service in Canada and Wisconsin and is complete in North Dakota.
Mainline construction on Line 3 in Minnesota is currently paused for a planned two-month spring hiatus due to permit and road conditions. Work at the eight pump stations continues during the hiatus. Mainline work will resume in June.
