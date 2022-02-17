The Line 3 Replacement Project created over $378 million in economic opportunities for tribal nations, tribal members and native owned businesses.
More than 890 tribal members worked more than 700,000 hours replacing Line 3 — making up 7 percent of the total project workforce and earning over $41 million in wages.
“Enbridge originally committed to spending $100 million with tribal nations, communities and contractors as part of Line 3 — we have substantially exceeded that commitment,” said Paul Eberth Director of US Tribal Engagement with Enbridge. “The project provided training and opportunities for tribal members to join unions, launch new careers, and grow their businesses in partnership with Enbridge and our contractors.”
On Feb. 14 Enbridge submitted the Line 3 Replacement Project route permit compliance filings for Section 6.11 Tribal Economic Opportunity and Labor Education Plan and Section 6.12 Employment Statistics as of Dec. 31.
The report also details the positive economic impact of the project on union members and local economies. Local union benches emptied as skilled workers filled positions on the project. Workers from Minnesota and surrounding states made up 46 percent of the total 12,000-person workforce on Line 3 — which worked a total of over 10 million hours to successfully complete Line 3RP which went into service on Oct. 1.
Line 3 Replacement Project was a privately funded $9 billion investment in energy infrastructure on both sides of the border — over $4 billion of that was spent in the U.S. and primarily in Minnesota. The project created thousands of family supporting construction jobs and millions in local construction spending and additional tax dollars.
Guided by our Indigenous Peoples Policy, Enbridge is ensuring tribal nations and their people achieve benefits resulting from Enbridge’s projects and operations, including opportunities in training, education, employment, procurement, business development, and community development.
