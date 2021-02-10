HUBBARD COUNTY — An Enbridge Line 3 operator became trapped inside heavy machinery Saturday afternoon when it rolled into a wetland near LaSalle Creek.
According to a release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, an operator was logging in the Lake Hattie Township area when the John Deere Feller Buncher broke through a frozen area on the edge of a swamp. The tracked machine tipped over and was completely submerged in water.
The operator was unable to exit the machine because of water and ice. Another worker on scene used an excavator to dig around the machine. The shatterproof plexiglass also made it difficult for workers to free the victim, forcing them to break a nearby beaver dam in order to lower the water level inside of the vehicle cab. This drained just enough water to allow the worker to breathe, though he remained hypothermic.
Several rescue crews arrived on scene in attempts to extract Roy Davis, 45, of Barnwell, S.C. Once Davis was freed, a deputy transported him by snowmobile to an awaiting North Memorial Ambulance. The ambulance transported Davis to a clearing where he was flown by a life flight helicopter around 3:20 p.m.
Enbridge confirmed there was incident involving an excavator operator, who was transported to a hospital in Fargo, where he was treated and released.
“Safety is our first priority for the thousands workers who are currently replacing Line 3 on construction sites spread across the more than 330 mile route,” said Juli Kellner, commutations specialist with Enbridge.
Jessica Garraway, environmental justice activist, speaking on the incident said, “This is just another example of the blatant disregard that Enbridge has for their workers’ safety, and the safety of all Minnesotans. They’re trying to push this project through before there’s any chance for legal appeals to play out in court, and are endangering their own workers in the process. This is simply unacceptable.”
This incident comes just months after another pipeliner worker, Jorge Villafuerte, was run over by a forklift and killed at an Enbridge storage yard near Hill City.
