Pictured with Walker Police Officer Travis Baker are Lions Gary Walworth, Carl Berg and Sherry Kiisa.
The Walker Lions recently donated protective tactical gear to the Walker Police Department. Shield 616 was founded to equip police officers and first responders with necessary protective crowd control gear. The mission statement of Shield 616 is: “We Support Those Who Protect Us.” Pictured with Walker Police Officer Travis Baker are Lions Gary Walworth, Carl Berg and Sherry Kiisa. A shield was donated a year ago to Walker Police Officer Andy Erickson from the Women of Hope Lutheran Church.

