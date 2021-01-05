There is a new addition to the Walker community. Thanks to TJ’s Floral Shop and a Thrivent grant, Walker has a Little Food Pantry! It is modeled after the Little Free Library concept.
The pantry is attached to the sign at TJ’s Floral, across the street from Portage Brewery. The community can support the pantry by simply leaving food in the cupboard.
The sign says, “Take what you need, leave what you can.” It is a place to leave non-perishable food (nothing that will freeze), diapers, soap and anything that might make a difference in someone’s life.
The pantry is always open and available for anyone who needs extra food or anything the cupboard holds! The Little Food Pantry is just another way we care for each other.
