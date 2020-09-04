PARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Jill and Deane Johnson program “Little Minnesota in World War II” as the second in its online Fall 2020 series.
To access the video, go to HCLL’s Facebook page, or type in the corrected link: youtu.be/oKsKqEJ3_7w. The Johnsons’ presentation to HCLL kicked off the spring 2018 season, where they shared results of their extensive research into the sacrifices made by residents of Minnesota’s tiniest towns. Deane answered the question of “Where do we find all this stuff?” by reporting that they went to the National Park Service, National Archives, ancestry.com, family members, and other sources to gather as much information as possible.
Naval recruiters at the time expressed a preference for farm boys, because they worked hard, knew a lot about the outdoors and could fix anything, said Jill. A total of 165 men from Minnesota’s tiniest towns gave their lives in World War II. Their average age was about 22.
The first casualty happened during the very first day of the war, when John Emery of Perley perished on the USS Arizona.
“And then we traveled throughout the whole war,” said Jill. “We found one spouse. She’s 101 and she’s in assisted living in Carlton. Sharp as a tack. She told us the entire story of her husband, Peter Chernich. It was so interesting to talk with her,” Jill added.
Merchant Marine Peter Chernich, 3rd engineer, was assigned to the USS Samuel Tilden. While unloading cargo at Bari, Italy, 105 German bombers flew in and hit 17 ships. Chernich died in the inferno. It was later called “the Pearl Harbor of the Atlantic.”
His wife, Ailie, never received a widow’s pension. The Merchant Marine wasn’t considered part of the U.S. military service until much later, Jill explained.
Seaman First Class Herman Thelander of Kinbrae (population 15), was waiting to be discharged in 1945 when his plane disappeared into the Bermuda Triangle, in a mystery that has never been solved.
Personal stories supplied by families of the featured military members are found througout the book, which was released Sept. 26, 2017 and is available for purchase at Beagle and Wolf Books in Park Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.