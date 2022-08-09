Nevada Littlewolf will be a speaker at the upcoming “Empowering Women to Lead” conference Sept. 16 at Northern Lights Casino in Walker.
The conference is an event sponsored by the GFWC Nevis Women’s Club designed to provide support and encouragement for women to grow and achieve success throughout their personal and career journeys.
Littlewolf is the executive director of Our Children MN and the campaign manager for the Page Amendment, a Minnesota state amendment to the Constitution to ensure quality public education and child-centered learning.
“I’m energized for the Nevis Women’s “Empowering Women to Lead” Conference! It’s an incredible opportunity for women across Minnesota, especially rural women, to gather together and develop skills and networks for their future,” said Littlewolf. “We have amazing women leaders who bring solutions and creativity to communities and we all can learn from each other.”
One of five speakers at the Conference, Littlewolf brings years of experience having worked across sectors of community, government, philanthropy, nonprofit and business. She served on the Virginia City Council for 10 years. She is the board chair of the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota, 2016 Bush Fellow and MPA student at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs. She holds a bachelor of fine arts degree for the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
A citizen of the Leech Lake Nation, she has two children.
Tickets are available for the Conference through Sept. 1. No tickets will be sold at the door. The fee of $45 includes a healthy breakfast, snacks and luncheon taco bar. Register through the Park Rapids Community Education or link to https://tjeananderson.wixsite.com/nwclub/registration or scan the QR codes in the adjacent advertisement.
The Nevis Women’s Club, which celebrated its 100-year anniversary last year, is a chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), one of the largest philanthropic women’s clubs in the country.
For more information regarding the activities of the Nevis Women’s Club, contact co-presidents Kathy Carney at (218) 252-6645 or Jody Pribyl at (763) 331-2043.
