Editor’s note: This new column will explore with you some basic thoughts about what living with a view to the future means to those of us living in the north woods of Minnesota. Douglas and Barb will look at a broad range of topics by asking basic questions and trying to separate reasonable conclusions from propaganda and political jargon. Although they are not experts, they have focused on implementing sustainable living practices in this area for many years. Direct comments to weiss005@umn.edu and they will respond and consider them as they write future articles.
What are some alternatives to conventionally produced foods?
In a previous article we reviewed how the takeover of food production by large corporate agribusiness enterprises have changed production practices of the food we eat, how the nutritional value has declined, and highlighted some of the adverse effects on animal welfare and on the environment. This article presents some alternatives to conventionally produced agricultural products that are available to us. We will focus on attempting to understand the maze of labeling associated with these products.
Each year a greater percentage of food purchased in the US is organic. This food contains the label “USDA Organic.” In 2019, 5.8 percent of food sold was “USDA Organic.” The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Organic Certification Program prescribes rules about how food is produced and processed, and how animals are managed. Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are not permitted and plants are grown without exposure to synthetic fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides. However, organic pesticides are acceptable and may be found on fruits and vegetables. To date, the long-term health effects of organic pesticides have not been studied.
With “USDA Organic” labeled meats, animals are required to be fed organic diets. Unless the package specifically says “Grass Fed” cattle were most likely fed grain. Animals also must have access to the outdoors. However, access to the outdoors is not clearly defined so, in practice, having access to the outdoors doesn’t mean that they actually get outdoors. Additionally, animals cannot be treated with drugs, including growth hormones or antibiotics. While this decreases drug residues in meat, it may increase animal suffering because sick animals cannot be treated with antibiotics and other medications. These sick animals may then be sent for slaughter since their illness can’t be treated. This increases the potential for more diseased meat ending up as human food.
Another package label we find is “Grass-Fed Beef.” Multiple studies have shown that cattle, fed mostly grass, have less total fat content, six times the beneficial omega-3 fatty acids, lower saturated fats, more antioxidants, and fewer calories. These findings have led many doctors and hospitals to recommend eating grass-fed beef rather than conventional grain-fed beef.
Despite the fact that “grass-fed” conjures up an image of contented cattle grazing on lush pastures, there is no requirement that animals graze on pasture. In practice, many of these cattle are raised in feedlots and, although they don’t eat grain, they may be fed a variety of industrial food waste, like rejected fruit (think pesticides and herbicides), potatoes, candy etc. The “grass-fed beef” labeling does allow use of growth hormones and other drugs. Three organizations verify “grass-fed beef”: American Grass-fed Association, A Greener World and Pro-Cert. These certifications likely give more assurance of animal handling but certification is no assurance that farming practices have been inspected and approved.
Other package labels, particularly found on poultry, are “Free Range” and “Pasture Raised”. These terms leave the impression that chickens and turkeys are raised outdoors and are free to roam. However, the terms are poorly defined. The USDA requires some access to the outdoors but does not specify how much time or for how long. Further, there is no space requirement for birds and the USDA does not inspect farms. In practice, most poultry is housed in crowded barns and they may get their heads outside on occasion. “Pasture raised” has no definition and it is uncertain what this label infers.
An alternative label is “Certified Humane”. This label defines “free range” as no more than two birds/square foot and access to outdoors at least six hours per day, weather permitting. “Pasture Raised” is defined as no more than 1,000 birds per two and one half acres, and birds must be rotated between fields.
You will find many other labels on food as well. Most labels have no standard definition and have often been added by the processor to market their product. For example, chicken and pork products frequently state “No hormones or steroids added” or “Hormone and steroid free”. If you look closely you will also find a disclaimer that states that federal regulations prohibit hormones or steroids. Therefore, it is nothing more than a sales gimmick.
In conclusion, labeling is confusing with terms that do not necessarily represent what they say, and are limited to nonexistent on-site inspections to verify adherence. Knowing what these terms don’t mean, as well as what they do mean, helps us to be informed shoppers. In a future article we will look at additional choices we have in shopping for healthy food.
References to all factual information quoted provided on request; comments and questions are encouraged: BalsamMoon3148@gmail.com
