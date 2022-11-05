Editor’s note: This new column will explore with you some basic thoughts about what living with a view to the future means to those of us living in the north woods of Minnesota. Douglas and Barb will look at a broad range of topics by asking basic questions and trying to separate reasonable conclusions from propaganda and political jargon. Although they are not experts, they have focused on implementing sustainable living practices in this area for many years. Direct comments to weiss005@umn.edu and they will respond and consider them as they write future articles.
How can we deal with all the stuff we own?
In previous articles we discussed our attitudes and approaches to shopping. Here we turn our attention to our homes and the stuff that is in them. Many of us have accumulated large amounts of stuff over time. Our closets and drawers are full, spare bedrooms filled and our garage has little or no room for the car. Some of us have storage sheds in the backyard or rent storage units for things we can’t store in our homes.
Most of the time this stuff goes unnoticed. It is not until we need to paint or remodel or move or have guests that we have to begin to shuffle our stuff around. Then we begin to realize what a burden all of this stuff actually is. But there are daily frustrations of having excessive stuff as well. We frequently can’t remember where things are or are constantly rummaging through overloaded drawers or closets looking for things we know are in there somewhere. We also end up buying things because we forgot we had them or can’t find them. Then there is the increased effort involved in cleaning and dusting overcrowded rooms and the decreased usefulness of overcrowded spaces.
We can decide to manage our stuff rather than having our stuff manage us. In taking charge of our stuff, our homes, workshops, farms etc. can be easier to maintain and manage and we will spend less time looking for things we know we have.
How do we go about managing our stuff? There are many ways to approach decluttering but all start by focusing on one space and digging in. Each space presents somewhat different challenges and we recommend using a book like “Minimal: How to Simplify Your Life and Live Sustainably,” by Madeleine Olivia.
The first and essential question is “Why do I have this item?” If it’s because you use it regularly then it goes in the “keep” pile. You may find things that you haven’t used in years but think you might use in the future.
(Doug:) My experience is that I rarely do use these long-forgotten items and, at the very least, they shouldn’t be taking up space in the house, garage or shop. If I can’t bring myself to get rid of an item, I put it in a box of similar items, store the box in an out-of-the-way place, wait a year and then, if I haven’t used it in that time, I donate the whole box. If you keep an item because you paid for it and feel guilty because you don’t use it, think about selling or donating it so someone will appreciate it and use it. This will help give meaning to your purchase. If you have an item because of sentimental attachment, be sure that you are truly attached to it, or take a picture of it for the memory and pass it on. In some cases, we think we must keep something because it was gifted to us, though we never really liked it. It can feel good to give ourselves permission to re-gift, donate or recycle these items.
Once we have created our piles, “keep,” “donate,” “sell,” “recycle” and “waste,” follow through on letting go. Then we are ready to begin the next step of organizing what we choose to keep. At this point there should be plenty of room to organize and store these items. Storing things close to where they are used and having ample space for them will help everyone in the home find and use them more easily.
There is a catch to decluttering and organizing, however. It must be maintained or the home will slowly return to its previously cluttered condition. This may result both from new purchases and not returning items to their storage space. So some self-discipline is needed. It is key to question every purchase we make as to whether we really need it, or if we can use something we already have, or borrow it from someone else.
Finally, despite our best efforts, stuff may still accumulate and decluttering is a continuous process, especially as our needs change. We, at Balsam Moon Preserve, have realized how good it feels to lighten our load and to need less than we initially thought.
References to all factual information quoted provided on request; comments and questions are encouraged: weiss005@umn.edu
