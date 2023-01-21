by Douglas J. Weiss and Barb Mann
Balsam Moon
Editor’s note: This new column will explore with you some basic thoughts about what living with a view to the future means to those of us living in the north woods of Minnesota. Douglas and Barb will look at a broad range of topics by asking basic questions and trying to separate reasonable conclusions from propaganda and political jargon. Although they are not experts, they have focused on implementing sustainable living practices in this area for many years. Direct comments to weiss005@umn.edu and they will respond and consider them as they write future articles.
How do we go about choosing among food options available to us?
In previous articles we reviewed how conventionally produced foods have changed over the years and evaluated some types of alternatively produced foods, including “USDA Certified Organic”, “Grass-Fed Beef”, “Free Range”, “Pasture Raised” and “Certified Humane.” In this article we will discuss practical considerations and additional options to consider as we shop for food.
Non-conventionally produced food is typically more expensive to produce and costs more to buy. If our food budget does not allow us to purchase entirely organic and other non-conventionally produced foods, we should be aware that some conventionally grown fruits and vegetables are more highly contaminated with pesticides than others. The Environmental Working Group periodically puts out a list of fruits and vegetables most contaminated with pesticides called “The Dirty Dozen.” At present, this list includes potatoes, strawberries, spinach, kale, nectarines, apples, grapes, peaches, cherries, pears, tomatoes and celery. Purchasing organically grown fruits and vegetables from this list significantly reduces our family’s exposure to pesticide residues.
Another concern about purchasing conventionally produced fruits and vegetables is that they are typically picked green or before they are fully ripe and there is a long delay in getting them to the grocery store. Fruits and vegetables are picked before they are ripe because they are less likely to bruise and have a longer shelf life. Some fruits and vegetables, that naturally produce ethylene, continue to ripen after picking, whereas others may not ripen fully, and taste and nutritional value suffers. Fruits and vegetables grown in the USA take an average of three days to get to grocery stores and an additional one to three days before they are purchased by the consumer. By the time produce reaches the grocery store it has lost approximately 30 percent of its nutrients. Vitamins and antioxidants are the most rapidly depleted nutrients from produce once harvested. Fruits and vegetables that are produced outside the USA may take weeks to reach our grocery stores.
Now for the good news! We can find fresh nutritious fruits and vegetables, grown in rich organic soils, picked at the peak of ripeness and delivered to us within hours thus retaining most of their nutritional value. We can do this by growing them ourselves or by purchasing from local organic growers. Local products also include meat, eggs and milk, in addition to fruits and vegetables. We can access these products directly from neighbors, from farmers’ markets, by arranging to receive a weekly delivery of food through consumer-supported agriculture (CSAs), or through local co-ops. These local sources are beginning to produce vegetables year around by growing in deep-winter solar greenhouses and we can even grow limited quantities in south-facing windows in winter. Having a direct trusting relationship with those that produce our food is a quality of life that was lost several generations ago but can be regained.
Finally, we can learn from those who first inhabited this land long before European settlers arrived that food is all around us. What many of us term weeds are actually very nutritious and tasty foods that can be harvested from our yards and fields, and prepared both as food and medicine.
We end with a quote by Samuel Thayer from his book Nature’s Garden: A Guide to Identifying, Harvesting and Preparing Wild Plants; “Some people think that it’s silly to go on an invigorating walk on a beautiful May morning and come home with a lush heap of delicious gourmet vegetables when it would take only slightly longer to drive to the grocery store and spend hard-earned cash to get weeks-old inferior produce with half the nutritional value, doused with deadly chemicals.”
References to all factual information quoted provided on request; comments and questions are encouraged: BalsamMoon3148@gmail.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.