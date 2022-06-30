by Douglas J. Weiss and Barb Mann
Balsam Moon
Editor’s note: This new column will explore with you some basic thoughts about what living with a view to the future means to those of us living in the north woods of Minnesota. Douglas and Barb will look at a broad range of topics by asking basic questions and trying to separate reasonable conclusions from propaganda and political jargon. Although they are not experts, they have focused on implementing sustainable living practices in this area for many years. Direct comments to weiss005@umn.edu and they will respond and consider them as they write future articles.
How do we characterize a conspicuous consumer?
In a previous article we traced the history of how Americans became known as conspicuous consumers. In review, around 1900 the combination of the ready availability of fossil fuels and the development of the production line created an oversupply of products. Because the average citizen was not inclined to purchase these “luxury” products, corporations collaborated with government to create markets through the combination of manipulating public opinion and advertising. At present, shopping has become a way of life in America and is one of our favorite national pastimes. Ultimately our identity can become based on the things we purchase and own, and consumption can be used as a yardstick to establish our position in the social hierarchy.
Those of us who seek to live more sustainably attempt to decrease the amount of goods and services we consume. Alternatively, we must consume goods and services to live. Therefore, each of us must determine an appropriate balance of fulfilling our “needs” and our “wants.” Considering the following list may help you determine the degree to which you might classify yourself as a conspicuous consumer (the list was compiled from several sources on consumerism in America). How many of the following apply to you?
1) Shopping when you are lonely, bored or had a bad day (in stores, online, TV, catalogues) or as a social outing with friends/relatives
2) Frequently buying things you see advertised
3) Buying more than you planned to
4) Running out of storage space for products you buy
5) Regretting the purchases (a sign that shopping is a habit)
6) Hiding purchases from you family (another sign that shopping is problematic)
7) Regularly return items that you purchase
8) Frequently exceed your budget
9) Regularly spend your entire paycheck
10) Maintain credit card debt or have multiple credit and debit cards
11) Have large numbers of fixed monthly payments that consume a large portion of your paycheck
12) Have trouble getting rid of things that are not used; closets, drawers, garage filled with stuff, rented storage units
13) Buy things just because they are on sale (bargain shopping)
14) Impulse buying
15) Seek approval for your purchases (means the purchase is a “want” and you probably don’t need it)
16) Buy things because you are curious about a new product
17) Collect “things” (everything and anything from tractors to trinkets)
18) Frequent gift buying (gift buying can be just another excuse to shop)
19) Go to “the store” several times a day
20) Replace items before the end of their useful lifespan
How did you do? If you have experienced several of the symptoms in the list you likely fit the definition of a conspicuous consumer. If so, it is no surprise. After all, we live in a consumer society.
But why would we want to change our spending patterns? There are several possible reasons we might want to change these habits. First, we may want to have less debt or even save money. Second, we may want to have a healthier life by choosing more active and healthy hobbies. Third, we may decide we want to spend less time maintaining our possessions. As an example, caring for a 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom house is a lot of work and you might choose something smaller and more manageable. Fourth, we may choose to give up “living up” to the perceived lifestyle of our neighbors and stop trying to impress others with our possessions. For example, we might choose a wardrobe that looks good on us rather than trying to keep up with the rapidly evolving fashion trends. Fifth, we may choose to seek contentment in life and admit that purpose is not found in material possessions. Sixth, if we spend less time and money on ourselves, we can be more generous in giving our time, energy and money to others. Finally, many involved in sustainable living choose to conserve the earth’s resources for future generations and to reduce waste and pollution.
In a future article we will discuss some strategies we might use to reduce our consumption of goods and services.
References to all factual information quoted provided on request; comments and questions are encouraged: weiss005@umn.edu
