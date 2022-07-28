Editor’s note: This new column will explore with you some basic thoughts about what living with a view to the future means to those of us living in the north woods of Minnesota. Douglas and Barb will look at a broad range of topics by asking basic questions and trying to separate reasonable conclusions from propaganda and political jargon. Although they are not experts, they have focused on implementing sustainable living practices in this area for many years. Direct comments to weiss005@umn.edu and they will respond and consider them as they write future articles.
How can we begin to consume less?
In previous articles we traced the history of how Americans became known as conspicuous consumers. We found that around 1900 most Americans were frugal folks and were initially uninterested in buying the over-supply of products produced by the industrial revolution. In the intervening years, a variety of factors, including government public relations campaigns and corporate advertising, have succeeded in making us the world’s leader in consumption of goods and services, as well as number one in the production of waste products. For many of us our identity, as well as our status in society, is tied to what we buy and own.
Previously, we listed a variety of reasons we might want to consider changing this consumer lifestyle. The most compelling reason for many of us is that buying things and having possessions does not, in itself, lead to a happy, fulfilled life. We have found that purpose in life simply can’t be found in accumulating stuff.
So what might we do to begin to change this consumer lifestyle? First, we can start by examining our weaknesses and addictions. Do we shop as a leisure or social activity? Or do certain emotions lead us to shop? Are we addicted to buying gifts for children or grandchildren or pets? Are we collectors? Or perhaps it’s that one thing that we feel compelled to buy (shoes, jewelry, tools, electronics, guns). Some of us will need help from friends, family or counselors to overcome these weaknesses/addictions.
Limiting exposure to advertising is essential in getting our shopping under control. Advertising is seductive and none of us can block it out. We can limit: TV viewing; viewing pop-up ads on the Internet; viewing magazine ads; and discontinue email ads and receiving catalogs from retail businesses.
Reframing our shopping mindset is also an important aspect of reducing consumption. Many of us take on the mindset of a crafty shopper. We find things at bargain prices, we negotiate the price of products down or we clip coupons to save a few dollars. But, if we are not careful, we end up shopping for the sake of shopping and playing into the motives of the store offering the “bargain” in the first place.
How do we reframe the “crafty shopper” mindset? How about the “wise shopper” mindset? The wise shopper is in control of what they purchase and does not allow the seller to dictate what they buy. The wise shopper takes inventory of items that are needed in their home, makes a list and sticks to purchasing only items on the list when they go shopping. They are not influenced by displays or “deals,” “bargains” and “sales” that are “too good to pass up” because they are not part of the needed inventory for the home.
The wise shopper also researches their purchases before they buy them. The Internet is a great place to start. Which brand has received the best reviews? How easy is the product to use and will the product meet your needs? Is the product durable and will it last? Is the product repairable? The wise shopper also has a code of ethics that controls their purchasing habits.
For example, if you think it is important to feed your family healthy foods, you may choose to buy organic foods or buy from local growers that you trust. If buying American made products is important to you, you can look for the “Made in the USA” label on things you purchase. If having workers treated fairly and receiving a living wage is important to you, you may want to research the store or the individual products that you purchase.
This may lead you to refusing to buy product from particular stores or from some corporations/countries that treat workers poorly. Researching what we buy does slow the shopping process down and it can help us feel that our purchases are in line with our values. Note that the price of a product is not the only determinant of what the wise shopper buys.
These are only a few ideas about how we might thoughtfully decrease our consumption of goods and services. They come out of a lifetime of learning from our own mistakes and trying to do better. We hope you find them helpful.
References to all factual information quoted provided on request and comments and questions are encouraged: BalsamMoon3148@gmail.com
