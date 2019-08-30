Eight members of Walker’s Tri-County Composite Squadron, based at the airport, participated in a recent search and rescue exercise (SAREX) in Grand Rapids.
More than 50 CAP members from across northern Minnesota participated, The exercise provided training and practice in visual and electronic searches, aerial photography and the use of CAP’s new drones. A half-dozen search objectives were placed between Grand Rapids and Brainerd; the search teams then received clues, based on real-life scenarios, to guide them toward their targets.
Local participants were Major Dianne Harris, Commander of Walker’s Tri-County Squadron, and Major Jim Harris (Akeley); Second Lt. Sam Walsh (Bemidji); Second Lt. Jolene Johnston and cadets C/SSgt. Brooklyn Moorhouse, and C/A1C Britton Johnston (Nevis); Major Tom Weston (Park Rapids) and Major Bob Wieneke (Hackensack).
The group performed both ground and airborne searches, and helped with administration of the Air Force-sanctioned exercise. Two additional squadron cadets, C/Airman Charlie Fresquez (Bemidji) and C/Airman Emma Schmidt (Park Rapids), were unable to attend.
Lt. Johnston and her husband, SSgt. Andrew Johnston, are helping lead the newly-formed cadet component of the unit.
“Cadets are youth between the ages of 12-21 years old; and they have a wealth of opportunities to learn and take part is some great activities,” the lieutenent said. “We hope that bringing the Cadet program to the Walker area will help us attract more youth from the surrounding communities to CAP.”
Civil Air Patrol, the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, is a nonprofit organization with 64,000 members nationwide. CAP performs 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions, tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, and is credited with saving 112 lives to date in 2019. Its volunteers also perform homeland security, disaster relief and counterdrug missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies.
CAP’s 37,000 adult members play a leading role in aerospace education and serve as mentors to some 27,000 youth currently participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. CAP has been performing missions for America since 1941.
For more information about CAP and your local squadron, visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.