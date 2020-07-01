by Kathryn Newton

Thirty members of the LongBow Ladies Golf League played golf June 24 at LongBow Golf Club.

Pat Roush was the low gross with an 87, and Lisa Tuller had the low net with a 61.

Chip-ins

Louise Hay, 16, for par

Denise Plachecki, 6, for par

Birdies

Connie Halley, 9

Harriet Mouw, 2

Pat Roush, 4

