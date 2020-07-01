by Kathryn Newton
Thirty members of the LongBow Ladies Golf League played golf June 24 at LongBow Golf Club.
Pat Roush was the low gross with an 87, and Lisa Tuller had the low net with a 61.
Chip-ins
Louise Hay, 16, for par
Denise Plachecki, 6, for par
Birdies
Connie Halley, 9
Harriet Mouw, 2
Pat Roush, 4
