The Longville Area Community Choir has regretfully made the tough decision to cancel the 2021 Christmas Concert that would have occurred Dec 5.
Singing in choirs still presents a high risk, and the choir would normally be rehearsing for the concert right now. Safety for members and audience is a top priority, so this decision is unavoidable.
The choir looks forward to resuming concerts when they can all gather safely together.
