The Longville Area Community Choir has regretfully made the tough decision to cancel the 2021 Christmas Concert that would have occurred Dec 5.

Singing in choirs still presents a high risk, and the choir would normally be rehearsing for the concert right now.  Safety for members and audience is a top priority, so this decision is unavoidable.

The choir looks forward to resuming concerts when they can all gather safely together.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments