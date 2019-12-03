Whether the sky outside is cloudy or clear Sunday, the stars will be shining brightly inside the Salem Lutheran Church in Longville as the Longville Area Community Choir (LACC) presents its annual Christmas concert, “Star of the East.”
The concert will begin at 4 p.m. at the Salem Lutheran Church in Longville. Open seating will be available and free will donations will be gratefully accepted.
The theme of the performance will revolve around stars, especially those in the sky on Christmas night. Guests in the audience will hear beautiful hymns, lively spirituals, and much-loved traditional tunes.
The all-volunteer LACC members come together from different backgrounds and towns, forming a fellowship based on creating beautiful choral music. The Mission Statement is “Enriching the lives of our members and the community through the performance of choral music.”
Under the direction of Eunice H. Benson, they have been rehearsing since early September to present their annual Christmas gift to the community.
The LACC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and all donations are tax-deductible. Everyone is welcome.
