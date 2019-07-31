The Longville Arts Learning Center, located on Longville’s Main Street, will offer the following art class.
Aug. 3, 10 a.m. — The Hydrangea, watercolor painting. $75 includes materials and supplies. Instructor Jan Forbes.
Aug. 5, 1 p.m. — Lady Slipper, watercolor pencil painting. $20. Instructor Saundra Martell.
Aug. 8, 6 p.m. — Dodo Birds, acrylic painting class suitable for the beginner. $25. Instructor Tom Kutschied
Aug. 12, 1 p.m. — Forget me not, watercolor pencil painting. $20. Instructor Saundra Martell.
Aug. 16, 10 a.m. — The Waterfall, watercolor. 10 a.m., $45. Instructor Jan Forbes.
Aug. 17, 10 a.m. — Life is Like a Balloon, watercolor. Different watercolor techniques. $75, includes all materials, supplies. Instructor Jan Forbes.
Aug. 19, 1 p.m. — Fuchsia, watercolor pencil painting. Instructor Saundra Martell.
Aug. 22, 6 p.m. — Sunset, acrylic painting class suitable for a beginner. $25. Instructor Tom Kutschied.
Sept. 9, 1 p.m. — Pine cones, watercolor pencil painting, $20. Instructor Sandra Martell.
Sept. 19, 6 p.m. — Buck at Sunset, acrylic. $25. Instructor Tom Kutschied.
For more details and to register, go to www.longvilleartcenter.com/classes.
