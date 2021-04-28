In September 2021, Terry Daudt will mark 26 years as the owner of Longville Builders Supply.
But the business has a history that stretches back much farther, to the 1920s and 30s, when J.B. Fuller operated a steam-powered sawmill at the Longville end of Girl Lake, sawing logs into lumber for his lumber yard; lumber that built many a home and business in the Longville area.
In the ‘30s Fuller sold the lumber yard to Ray Tabaka and in 1945, Ray sold to Leonard Tabaka, who ran the lumber yard/hardware for the next 50 years.
In 1972 Terry and Lori Daudt, daughter Rita, 3 and son Matt, 1, moved to Longville from Crown, Minn., encouraged by Terry’s brother Darold and wife Louise.
“I was just finishing up my carpenter apprenticeship at Minneapolis Vocational when we moved ‘up north’,” Terry recalls. “I had been working for Vern Donnay Homes and made $3.25 an hour as an apprentice carpenter. I dreamed of the day I could be a journeyman carpenter and make $8 an hour!”
After the move, the next thing was to find a job. Fortunately Terry found one at the first place he stopped: Longville Builders Supply, across the street from the C.R. 5 and Hwy. 84. intersection, where Bill Hansen Realty now stands.
It turned out owner Lenny Tabaka was looking for a carpenter but he needed one that also could lay cement blocks. “I can do that,” Terry responded, hiding his hesitancy, and he was hired — at $3.50 per hour.
“That’s where my building career started in Longville. Lenny Tabaka was always good to me, and he always had a job for me! Through him, I met Warren Baker who was selling real estate; he also helped me a lot. He knew lots of people.”
Over the decades, fires have changed the faces of many small towns. In 1981, a raging fire destroyed several downtown Longville businesses. But the town rebuilt, and Longville Builders was there to help.
On May 19, 1995, it was Longville Builders turn when the main store caught fire and burned down. Len brought in an Airstream trailer to use as a temporary office before moving to an old house behind the old lumberyard.
“In September 1995 I bought the lumber yard from Lenny,” Terry recalls, “and in October 1995, I began to build the new hardware store. Ace Hardware helped us design and create what you see today.”
Longville Builders Supply is located at 186 Reservation Lane, behind the One Stop. The lumber yard itself is located about one block farther east, also on Reservation Lane, past the Community Church.
The full service hardware has everything you’d expect such as Benjamin Moore paints, Sikkens and Cabot stains, Stihl power tools, hardware, electrical, plumbing, automotive and office supplies, housewares, and a separate lawn and garden area.
Building supplies include a full range of lumber, Marvin and Anderson brand windows, doors, siding, shingles and decking.
Special services include custom paint color matching, screen and glass repair, key cutting, blade sharpening, glass and acrylic cutting, Blue Rhino propane and custom-made propane hoses.
As a full-service Stihl dealer, Longville Builders offers both gas and battery powered equipment, as well as service and repairs. Longville Builders is also a UPS authorized shipping provider.
One benefit of being an ACE Hardware is that customers can order online and have orders shipped to the store.
“We also offer estimates, drafting services and free local delivery,” Terry adds.
Customers include both contractors and DIY-ers; probably a 60-40 split, he estimates.
“We’ve been involved in the construction of lots of upscale homes on Woman Lake’s Gold Coast, but also with people who are tackling projects they’ve seen on the Internet or TV remodeling shows.”
With all the construction and remodeling going on during the pandemic months, Longville Builders has seen shortages and delays ranging from a few weeks to a few months, but hopes the worst is over.
The Ace Hardware motto, “Let the friendly folks at Ace Hardware help you turn your ‘to-do’ list into a ‘done’ list,” mirrors Terry Daudt’s owns business philosophy:
“You make a living by what you get; but you make a life by what you give!”
Longville Builders Supply is open Mondays through Fridays, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. To reach the hardware store, call 363-2716; for the lumber yard, call 363-2724.
