Two local residents were arrested Friday pursuant to an ongoing investigation into the sales and use of drugs, specifically methamphetamine at a residence in Kego Township in rural Longville.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that during a conducted search warrant, a large amount of suspected liquid methamphetamine, suspected crystal methamphetamine and suspected marijuana was seized by deputies. In addition, several items of stolen property, including a firearm, were located and seized.
Located and arrested at the residence were Robert Shipley, 48, of Longville, and Juanita Oothoudt, 42, of Walker. Formal charges relating to drug sales and drug possession, along with possession of stolen property, are pending on both.
