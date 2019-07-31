Annual Fly-In Drive-In Breakfast Set for Aug. 4.
staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com

Longville’s annual Fly-in/Drive-in Pancake Breakfast and airport open house will be held Aug. 4, 8 a.m. to noon, at the Longville Airport, one quarter mile north of town on Hwy. 84.

A breakfast of pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice and milk will be served for a donation.

Scheduled displays include the Longville Fire Department; kids’ fire hose bucket spraying; local aircraft, including jets and float planes; and an air ambulance helicopter.

Weather permitting, “Fly the Sky USA” will be giving helicopter rides

This event is a fundraiser to help support the good works of the Longville Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of the greater Longville Community. It is hosted by the Longville Chamber of Commerce and assisted by the Longville Firemen and Longville Flyers.

