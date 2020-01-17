Walker, MN (56484)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 14F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 14F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.