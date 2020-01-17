Editor’s note: This article is the first in a monthly series on the history of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Longville leading up to the church’s centennial celebration June 13-14. The content for the series is taken from the book “Salem Lutheran Church: A Historical Tour,” 1920-1995 (Longville, MN: 1996) and supporting documents from the church’s archives.
On Dec. 27, 1920, Salem Lutheran Church was organized on the east shore of Lake Inguadona. A handful of pioneers met in the John Vangen family’s log cabin home that fateful day. To guide the group, a young pastor the Reverend Marcus Tufteland from Cass Lake had been coming by train from Bemidji to conduct worship services at the nearest church in Remer.
At the meeting, all those present agreed to organize a congregation and name it Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church after Salem Lutheran Church in Heron Lake, Minn. The Ladies’ Aid was organized then, too. Officers were elected and, after a prayer service and some singing, members of the new congregation shared fellowship over coffee and cake. Except for two members, everyone was from Heron Lake and the Lakefield area of Jackson County.
In the preceding years, members from the Salem Church in Heron Lake and Belmont Church in Lakefield formed an association to purchase land for low prices among the stands of pine trees and along the sandy shores of Lake Inguadona. The members were all Norwegians, many immigrants, and familiar to each other. In the end, they bought all the land from Trelipe Creek to Boy River — the entire east side of Lake Inguadona.
On Feb. 13, 1921, a special meeting of the fledgling congregation was held and a building committee selected. On March 6 the committee submitted plans for a 24-foot by 30-foot church building.
Sievert Berkness donated the land next to a recently built road. There was enough space for both a church and the cemetery. Articles of incorporation and a constitution were adopted by the congregation and filed at the county office in Walker on April 26. In the meantime, the congregation met for worship services in different homes, often in the John Vangen home, with the Rev. Tufteland performing the services.
The new church was built by the spring of 1922 and dedicated during the summer. Virtually all timber for logs, materials, consumable supplies and labor were donated for building of the church. Monetary donations came from local businesses and Salem Church in Heron Lake for construction items the volunteers could not produce themselves. Money was donated, too, for a portable saw mill where the logs for the church were sawed and stacked.
In 1921, the Norwegian and Swedish Lutheran churches in Heron Lake consolidated, and the smaller Norwegian church building was sold. As a consequence of the sale, all of the furniture in the smaller church was given to the new Salem Lutheran Church at Inguadona.
The furnishings arrived when the new church building was finished and included pews, organ, pulpit, baptismal font, brass chandelier with eight kerosene lamps and altar containing a full-sized picture of Jesus praying in the Garden of Gethsemane.
Finally, the enduring symbol of the church’s life, the bell, was acquired for $75 from the Salem Church in Heron Lake. In anticipation of the acquisition, a bell tower above the new church’s entrance was added to the original plans and erected.
