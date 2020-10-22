The Longville VFW Post 772 made donations of $200 to both the Father’s Hearts and Hands Food Shelf in Remer and the Longville Area Food Shelf. Pictured are Post Commander Jerry Varner and Noreen Anderson, representing Father's Hearts and Hands (above) and Andrea Richard, representing the Longville Area Food Shelf and Varner (below).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments