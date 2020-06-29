Pictured (from left) being sworn in are Gary DeHart, junior vice commander; Bob Saalborn, quartermaster; Tom Kutschied, senior vice commander; Jerry Varner, commander; Ray Hinsz, trustee; Roy Flohaug, surgeon; Joe Hessburg, adjutant; John Olson, service officer; Tom Siema, member; and Scott Septrick, trustee.
The Sherman A. Yochum VFW Post 772 in Longville recently elected and installed officers for July 2020-June 2021 at their June meeting. Trustee Dennis Zaske performed the installation service. Pictured (from left) being sworn in are Gary DeHart, junior vice commander; Bob Saalborn, quartermaster; Tom Kutschied, senior vice commander; Jerry Varner, commander;  Ray Hinsz, trustee; Roy Flohaug, surgeon; Joe Hessburg, adjutant; John Olson, service officer; Tom Siema, member; and Scott Septrick, trustee. Photo submitted

