A Longville woman died Monday afternoon and and two others were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash east of Walker.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, around 1:53 p.m., Virginia Stewart, 53, of Longville, was driving west on Highway 200 in a 2020 Hyundai Tucson.
Corey Wuori, 39, of Walker, was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado, east at a high rate of speed while passing another vehicle. Lavae Oothout, 39, of Sauk Rapids, was a passenger in Wuori’s vehicle.
Wuori’s Silverado struck Stewart’s westbound Tucson head on in the westbound traffic lane at 44th Ave. NW., Turtle Lake Township.
Stewart, who worked at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School, suffered fatal injuries in the crash; she was wearing a seat belt.
Wuori was not wearing a seat belt and suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Sanford Medical in Bemidji. According to the State Patrol, alcohol was detected in his system.
Oothoudt also was not wearing a seat belt; alcohol involvement was unknown. She was also transported to Sanford Medical with life-threatening injuries.
In addition to the State Patrol, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Walker Fire and Rescue, North Ambulance and Leech Lake Tribal Police responded to the crash. Road conditions were dry at the time.
