Special Olympics Minnesota will be partnering with The Stompin’ Grounds in Akeley Sept. 25 to hold its first annual ATV Ride to benefit the athletes of Special Olympics throughout Minnesota.
This event is open to all ATV riders; $40 per driver and $30 per passenger. Children under age 12 ride free.)
Preregistration will take place Sept. 24, 5-9 p.m., at the Stompin’ Grounds, with live music by the Bird Dogs Band from 7-9 p.m.
The ride will start Sept. 25 with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Stompin’ Grounds. Special Olympics athletes will carry in the Flame of Hope and light the cauldron to officially begin the event. Teams will be flagged off at 9:30 a.m. The public is encouraged to participate and attend this event, which hopefully will be the first of many.
At the conclusion of the ride, all participants will be served a light lunch with a short program with recognition and raffles.
This event is organized by volunteer snowmobilers of the Northland 300. The Northland 300 is a five-day snowmobile ride that is a signature event of Special Olympics Minnesota. The 34th annual Snowmobile Fundraiser Ride will be held in Walker, Jan. 19-23, 2022. Over the years, this event has raised more than $5 million to support Special Olympics Minnesota athletes.
For information on how to participate, sponsorship opportunities or how to make a prize donation, contact Kathy Karkula at (612) 840-9660 or karkulak300@icloud.com.
