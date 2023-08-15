The Walker Rotary welcomed National Loon Center Executive Director John Mobeck as the guest speaker for the Aug. 8 program. Mobeck talked about the mission of the center, located in Cross Lake, and about the new state-of-the-art building to open in 2025. Their mission is to restore and protect loon habitat, educate the public and research ways to support this mission. The new center will be 15,000 square feet with three floors — first floor loons underwater, second floor loons on the surface, and third floor loons in the air. They are expecting around 200,000 visitors annually when the center is completed. Loons, the state bird since 1961 (four years earlier than the state fish, the walleye), migrate and return to the same lake (usually). They like lakes with good water quality because they dive deep — 150 feet or more — for their preferred oily, fatty fish diet. Loons are a good indicator of your lake’s water quality. If they don’t like it, they will move north until they find clear and clean water. Loons seldom walk on land and it takes about 300 feet of water for them to get airborne. Once airborne they fly until they can land on water. When they migrate, they usually fly 500 plus miles at a time. Minnesota loons winter in Florida, the Gulf Coast and the Carolina and Georgia coasts. Adult loons will leave in late August or early September. The loons born this summer don’t leave until just before the lakes freeze and will stay south for three years before returning north. There are about 12,000 loons in Minnesota. Females lay two eggs and about one in four chicks will live to two years. Boats, eagles and lead poisoning are leading causes for loon deaths. Pictured (from left) are National Loon Center Board member Chip Leer, Mobeck and Rotarian Skip Duchesneau.
