Louise, Wabedo and Little Boy Lakes are located in Cass County near the city of Longville. These three lakes are connected by a channel which is an important ecological connection between the three basins through a “sensitive shoreland” area.

The Louise Lake Aquatic Management Area (AMA) was established in 2005 with a 6.6 acre tract. More recently, nearly 20 acres were added to the AMA with the purchase and conveyance of the Jim and Linda Pleski property by the Northern Waters Land Trust (NWLT) to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments