Chris Thompson is announcing his candidacy to seek election as Cass County Sheriff in this year’s general election.
The announcement follows the recent news that Sheriff Tom Burch will not seek re-election.
Thompson, a lieutenant in the sheriff’s Office, is currently assigned as the jail administrator. He brings with him 25 years of dedicated service within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson has experience working in nearly all aspects of the sheriff’s office as he has served as corrections officer, dispatcher, boat and water, patrol deputy, SWAT team leader, was promoted to sergeant and in 2016 was promoted to lieutenant to serve as the jail administrator.
Thompson holds an associate degree from Hibbing Community College in law enforcement and is licensed by the Minnesota POST Board. He has instructed police related subjects to include Use of Force, Firearms, Defensive Tactics and Active Shooter for over 20 years to both inservice officers and law enforcement cadets.
He has also spent the last eight years studying Leadership Development and during that time graduated from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Supervision and Management series and Senior Management series as well as the Institute for Credible Leadership Development program offered through the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association.
“Being elected the Cass County Sheriff has been my goal since the beginning of my career. I have been extremely fortunate to have worked for sheriffs who believed in me and invested in my future,” Thompson stated. “Over the past 25 years they allowed and provided for my extensive training and experience. In doing so they have been preparing me for the road ahead and assisting me in achieving my goal of becoming sheriff.
“Sheriff Burch had the faith in me to promote me to his command staff as a lieutenant, and by assigning me as jail administrator he made me responsible for, according to the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association, the Sheriff’s Office’s biggest liability. I am well qualified for and welcome the challenges of being the next sheriff and I look forward to leading the dedicated staff of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office into the future,” Thompson said.
“When elected sheriff I pledge to you the following. I will work tirelessly to continue our outstanding service to the residents of Cass County and those who visit our corner of ‘God’s Country,’ while maintaining a healthy and supportive workplace environment. I will be a responsible fiscal agent by providing outstanding public service while minding the budgets. And finally, I will continue to work collaboratively with all agencies, leaders, government entities and public organizations to continue, and improve, our role in today’s ever-evolving criminal justice system and our public’s health and safety. I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible in the coming months on my quest in becoming your next sheriff.”
Thompson has been a lifelong resident of Cass County and is a 1994 graduate from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School. He continues to live in Walker where he and his wife Katie raised their son and two daughters.
You can learn more and contact Thompson by visiting www.christhompsonforsheriff.com, emailing chris@christhompsonforsheriff.com, calling him at (218) 547-4545 or by mail at Chris Thompson For Sheriff, PO Box 362, Walker, MN 56484.
