Luka Kinard was like most teens when he first tried vaping. He was only 15 and active in sports and school life.
His decline from being a straight-A student to failing was rapid, as the vaping products took over his life.
Luka was only 15 when he had to go through 39 days of rehabilitation therapy to help him kick a nicotine addiction fueled by e-cigarettes.
That was a year ago. Today, Luka, of High Point, N.C., has dedicated the year to traveling the country and telling his story on this growing epidemic that has already claimed some lives.
Kinard, who is traveling to schools in northern Minnesota this week, will be at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Friday to speak to students, and parents about vaping and its affect on his life.
Luka will meet with middle school students from 1 to 2 p.m. and high school students from 2 to 3 p.m. At 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Luka and Kelly Kinard, Luka’s mother, will talk to Walker-area parents on the dangers of vaping from a parent’s perspective. What to watch for if you suspect your child is vaping and next steps.
In August, Luka was the closing speaker at the National Conference on Health and Tobacco in Minneapolis.
