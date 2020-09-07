Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) was awarded the Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation, With Distinction from The Council on Quality and Leadership (CQL).
This accreditation confirms the organization’s commitment to person-centered solutions to improve the quality of life for people supported by LSS Personal Support Services.
Lutheran Social Service supports 2,600 individuals throughout Minnesota, empowering them to make decisions that shape their quality of life and to live the life they imagine for themselves.
“It is with much diligence and dedication that we are able to maintain these high quality supports for people with disabilities,” said Nancy Rosemore, Associate Vice President of LSS Disability Services. “This accreditation assures that people with disabilities have choice in their supports, understand their rights and have opportunities to live full lives in their community. We truly appreciate the time and energy the families, individuals and employees give every day to assure the individuals we support live their best lives.”
Lutheran Social Service, in partnership with CQL, undertook a rigorous accreditation process to review and improve supports and services. These efforts focused on empowering the people LSS serves to pursue what really matters in their lives and achieve their personally-defined outcomes.
LSS Personal Support Services has been awarded CQL Accreditation as a result of demonstrating proficiency in the following areas:
Basic Assurances: Ensuring Fundamental safeguards related to health, safety and human security.
Personal Outcome Measures: Supporting and empowering people to achieve their goals and dreams.
Person-Centered Excellence: Demonstrating organizational commitment to continued enhancement of systems.
“CQL commends LSS for its success in increasing the quality of life for the people it supports. We are pleased to partner with them on this journey of ongoing organizational transformation,” said Mary Kay Rizzolo, president and CEO of CQL.
The Council on Quality and Leadership is an international non-profit, virtual organization dedicated to the definition, measurement and improvement of personal quality of life. CQL’s vision is a world of dignity, opportunity and community for all people. Learn more about CQL by visiting: www.c-q-l.org
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota began in 1865 when a Lutheran pastor and his congregation opened an orphanage for children near Red Wing in southeastern Minnesota. Today, with 2,400 employees and 10,000 volunteers, Lutheran Social Service helps one in 65 Minnesotans through services that inspire hope, change lives and build community. Statewide, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults. For comprehensive information about the work of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, visit www.lssmn.org
