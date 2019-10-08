The fall rally of the Bemidji-Park Rapids Zone of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League is scheduled for Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bemidji.
The day begins with registration and morning coffee at 9 a.m., with the rally at 9:30 a.m. Devotions and Bible study will be led by Pastor Eli Voigt.
The featured afternoon speaker will be Ginny Kurtzweg, director of TLC Pre-school and Growing Tree Learning Center at Trinity. There will be an ingathering of items, such as stretch knit gloves, sunblock with an expiration date of 2020 or later, sanitizing wipes and boxes of Kleenex. To make a monetary donation, make checks payable to TLC Preschool.
The business meeting will be conducted by President Sandy Phillips.
