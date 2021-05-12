After a long hiatus due to COVID, the Spring Rally of the Bemidji-Park Rapids Zone of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League is scheduled for May 20 at Bethlehem Lutheran church, Baudette. The theme is, “Let the children come to me.” Matt. 19:14.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. Opening and closing devotions will be given by Pastor Sorenson. The Bible study will be led by the host pastor.

The featured afternoon speaker is the Rev. Dennis McManus, and the topic will be Project 24, Kenya’s orphans. There will be an ingathering of items for the Lake of the Woods Elementary School. Appropriate items for health and hygiene of elementary students are requested.

During the business meeting, election of officers will be held.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments