WALKER — The Chippewa National Forest has announced the temporary closure of a section of the Mable Lake Road, Forest Road (FR) 2104, beginning Wednesday and closed for approximately one week.

The closure will be north of Mabel Lake up to Cass County Road 53.  Access to the Mabel Lake Campground and to private homes on Mabel Lake coming from Highway 200 will remain open.

The public will be kept notified. Direct any questions to (218) 335-8600.

