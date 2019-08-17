The artistry and energy of Irish step dancing will be on display in Walker for Ethnic Fest 27, as the Mactir Academy of Irish Dance (which means ‘Wolf’ Academy of Irish Dance), returns for the second consecutive year.
Dancers will participate in the parade Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. down Minnesota Avenue, then will perform on Stage 2 near Benson’s from noon-1 p.m., and again from 3-4 p.m.
The Academy’s founder Emily Wolff started dancing at age 4 and has danced competitively with a number of schools in the Twin Cites over the past two decades.
After retiring in 2003, she danced and taught for several years at Rince na Chroi Irish Dancers in St. Paul. She had the opportunity to perform with many local and international bands, including Gaelic Storm, The Chieftains, the Young Dubliners and others.
She then decided to pursue her teaching certification in Irish dance, which she received in December 2012. At the Academy, she is joined by dancing instructors Liz Dengate and Ciara Reynolds.
The Academy offers both competitive and performance based classes for a variety of age levels from preschoolers through adults, with a focus on precision, teamwork, and grace.
Mactir Academy strives to be the premiere team-based competition school in Minnesota, where dancers and families choose their own journey, whether that is going to a couple of feiseanna (competitions) a year, performing with local and international bands, or competing in the Irish Dance World Championships.
“Our dancers celebrate this exquisite art form in a variety of settings and spread the joy of Irish Dance to everyone they meet.”
