WHA 7th-grader takes 12th in barrel racing, 17th breakaway roping at National JH Rodeo
Twelve-year-old Madi Moe of Walker recently returned from two national rodeo finals where she placed 14th overall in barrel racing and 17th overall in breakaway roping, and took sixth in barrel racing for the National Little Britches Finals and fifth in the average finals in barrel racing.
At the National Little Britches Rodeo Association, riders compete all over the United States to accumulate points, earn five placings in the Top 7 and earn a trip to the National Finals. The finals are located in Guthrie, Okla., at the Lazy E Arena.
Each competitor has two runs to make the final round that’s called the Short Go. Riders earn points as they place in each Go to determine their world standings.
About 1,600 youth competed July 3-10 with only a select few making it to the final Short Go.
Madi competed in barrel racing, breakaway roping and ribbon roping with her partner Lucas Scott of Pierz. She made it back to the final Short Go in barrel racing and ribbon roping with Lucas.
She placed sixth in the world standings over all and fifth in the average finals for barrel racing.
In the National Junior High School Rodeo held earlier this summer, youth compete at the State level in Fergus Falls to qualify to go to the National Finals. Each state sends their Top 4 in each event.
At Nationals, which was held at the at the State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, the youth compete in two rounds to make it to the final round called the Short Go. That determines the ranking nationally.
Madi represented Minnesota in barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying. She ended up 12th in the national standings in barrel racing and 17th in the national standings in breakaway roping.
She is in the youngest age bracket that is allowed to compete at Finals. The age groups are sixth- through eighth-graders.
There were 1,200 contestants competing this year with 44 states represented, plus five Canadian provinces, New Zealand, Australia and Mexico.
Madi is the daughter of Israel and Nicole Moe, and will be in seventh-grade at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School this fall.
