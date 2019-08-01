Our Lady of the Lakes Magnificat invites all men and women to a Magnificat Ministry dinner, breakfast and teaching Aug. 16 and 17 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 210 Division St. S., Walker.
Friday’s registration is at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m.; cost is $20 per person.
Saturday’s registration is at 8:30 a.m. with breakfast at 9 a.m.; cost is $15 per person.
The speaker will be Father Greg Paffel who was ordained in 2001 for the Diocese of St. Cloud. On Friday evening Father Greg will speak about his faith journey and his desire to become a priest.
On Saturday he will give a teaching on divine mercy. He has written a beautiful Consecration prayer to the Divine Mercy, which he will share. He will be available for individual prayer following his talk on Saturday.
Reservations must be received by Aug. 13. Send a check payable to Magnificat to Lori Henning, 3080 20th Ave. NW, Hackensack, MN. 56452. For questions and info, call Lori Henning at (218) 507-0953 or Jeanette Goehring at (218) 652-2325.
Future events include a retreat with Sister Linda Koontz Oct. 4-5 on Gifts of the Holy Spirit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.